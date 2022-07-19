Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 782 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 101,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
