Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $254.34. 24,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,979. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

