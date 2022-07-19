Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 328,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $5,782,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.16. 16,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.18 and its 200-day moving average is $248.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.