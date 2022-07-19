Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Buys 93 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $228.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.