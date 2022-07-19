Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,655. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $179.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.19.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Argus dropped their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

