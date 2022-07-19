Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given a $300.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a $300.00 target price by KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 4.3 %

Vail Resorts stock traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.32. The company had a trading volume of 311,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.04. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $206.03 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,467,000 after buying an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $117,740,000.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

