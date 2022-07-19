Vabble Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Vabble has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $3,018.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,118.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 692,900,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

