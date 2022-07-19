USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Hits $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $73,402.53 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013548 BTC.
- USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.
- Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
