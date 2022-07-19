USDJ Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00393477 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

