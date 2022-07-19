Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

UTI stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $248.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 91,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 31,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.