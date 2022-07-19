UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.21.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $519.37 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

