UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CEO Andrew Witty Sells 11,376 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UNH stock traded up $14.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.75. 121,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,146. The company has a market cap of $500.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.21.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

