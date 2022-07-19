United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Cut by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

