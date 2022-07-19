UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $12,604.00 and $23.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00031784 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

