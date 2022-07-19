Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Up 28.7% This Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $42,237.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00386159 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.