Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Down to $61.02

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.02, but opened at $55.38. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 12,356 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
