Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Down to $61.02

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.02, but opened at $55.38. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 12,356 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

