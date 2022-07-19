UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (UGAS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $233,382.31 and $103,851.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,066.70 or 0.99980849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

