U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. 102,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

