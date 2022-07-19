Typhoon Network Reaches One Day Volume of $560.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $109,067.08 and $560.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00392458 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

