Twitter (TWTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) recently:

7/19/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $43.00.

7/14/2022 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

7/13/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.20 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.20 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $54.20 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.20 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/8/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $54.20. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Twitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $54.20 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.50 to $54.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $40.00.

Twitter Stock Up 1.2 %

TWTR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,143,682. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 169.05 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

