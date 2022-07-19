Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Trading Up 0.4 %

TWIN opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

