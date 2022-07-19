Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Trading Up 0.4 %
TWIN opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
