Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.39) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON TRST opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £292.92 million and a PE ratio of -13.30. Trustpilot Group has a 52 week low of GBX 69.85 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 481.80 ($5.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.96.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

