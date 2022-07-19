Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003712 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $236.00 million and $20.65 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 858,094,211 coins and its circulating supply is 288,094,211 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

