Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 110 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $352.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.37.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

