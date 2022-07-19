Truist Financial Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $105.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

