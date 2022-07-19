Truist Financial Boosts SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $62.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE SBOW opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $559.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 87.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

