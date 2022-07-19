Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Tredegar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.97. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

Tredegar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Tredegar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after buying an additional 176,531 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

