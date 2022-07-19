Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.54.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TRV opened at $154.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

