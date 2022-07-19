TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $248,468.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $323,361.45 and $248,468.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 653,343,218 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
