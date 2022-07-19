Tracy W. Hylton II Acquires 151 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 151 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.45 per share, for a total transaction of $12,147.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

City Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of City stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.82 million. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of City by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in City by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.