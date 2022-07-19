Total Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6,152.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,550 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $159.43. 71,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.00. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.22 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

