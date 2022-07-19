Total Investment Management Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.46 on Tuesday, hitting $293.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,920,340. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.97.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

