Total Investment Management Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canaan were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 675,743 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Canaan by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 286,229 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 57,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Trading Up 6.8 %

CAN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,502. Canaan Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $792.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 3.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. Research analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About Canaan

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

