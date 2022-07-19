Tornado Cash Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.33 or 0.00103417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00389088 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00018549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001776 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.