Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

TOPS opened at $0.35 on Friday. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

