TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 78,563 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 5.48% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2,773.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCTR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,368. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48.

