TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 304,787 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TMD Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,787 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,211,411 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

