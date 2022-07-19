TMD Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TMD Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 62,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

