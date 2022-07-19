Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.33 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Insider Transactions at Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder David E. Lazar acquired 1,165,975 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,587,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,073.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.