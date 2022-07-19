Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $1.33 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
