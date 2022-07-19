Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $36,646,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 11,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,017,978 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Tilray by 2,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 651,137 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 price target (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Tilray Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Tilray

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.