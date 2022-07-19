Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$1.96.

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The firm has a market cap of C$430.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.85.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$658.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million. Research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

