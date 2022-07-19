Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $343,790.77 and approximately $358,062.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

