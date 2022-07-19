Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

