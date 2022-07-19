Thrive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,083 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,103 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

