Thrive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GD opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.22.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

