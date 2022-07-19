Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 61,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

