Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,112 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 63,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.