Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

