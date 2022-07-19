Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Shares of TMO traded up $11.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.45. 12,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

