TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Major Shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp Purchases 64,892 Shares

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 64,892 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $360,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,313.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 17,688 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $106,658.64.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

NASDAQ TXMD traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 26,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,197. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

